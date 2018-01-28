Two More Men Say Topher DiMaggio Raped Them

Will Ferrell Hilariously Returns to SNL as George W. Bush to Remind Us How ‘Really Bad’ He Was – WATCH

Two more men have come forward to accuse gay adult film actor and Andrew Christian model Topher DiMaggio of rape following an allegation by fellow adult film actor Tegan Zayne.

Six days ago, gay adult film actor Tegan Zayne accused fellow performer Topher DiMaggio of raping him the night before the duo was set to film a scene for the Cockyboys studio.

According to Zayne, DiMaggio pressured him into having sex the night before the scene while they were sharing the same quarters.

Zayne said that after the incident (you can read his narrative here) he felt “belittled and degraded” and “told how I’m such a girl.”

Said Zayne: “I’ve seen a lot of stories come out about the metoo thing, but it’s (sic) feels like no one cares about the male victims, or the sex workers. As someone else said “rap doesn’t exist in this line of wrk”, and it couldn’t be more true.”

Now, two other men have come forward with similar stories. Both have chosen to tell their stories without giving their full names.

The first, Dan, told his story to Hornet.

Dan said he was out drinking at a bar with one of his friends. DiMaggio was a guest of the friend and they went to an afterparty.

“I don’t know if I fell asleep and he woke me up, or how exactly I got into this position, but I was in the bedroom, I wasn’t wearing clothes, I was face-down, and he was trying to have sex with me.”

Dan said he had no intention of hooking up with DiMaggio, was drunk and disoriented, and told him “no”.

And so I remember saying no, I don’t want to do this, and he said, No, don’t worry about it, and that’s kind of exactly what he said to Tegan. He was like, No, it’s fine, don’t worry about it. He inserted himself inside of me and started to have sex with me.

I said, Stop, no, this hurts, and he said, Just don’t worry about it. Don’t worry about it. And he kept going and going and going and I just remember saying no, please stop, no, please. And I remember … I could see it and feel it in my head. I could remember where I was, where my body was, the pain, where he was, and then he finished inside me.

And was like … OK, well, what the fuck? I don’t know where I am, really. I’m stuck here. And then I woke up the next morning, not really knowing what was happening, sort of putting the pieces together. It wasn’t until I left and went home and I showered and I felt the pain and I was like, Holy shit, I need to go see a doctor.

A second man came forward to the website str8upgayporn.com (wk-unfriendly link).

He said he met DiMaggio through a friend at a Sacramento nightclub last year. Bryan said DiMaggio was keen to impress him with his modeling cred: “I’m the entire brand of Andrew Christian. I made them who they are.”

The man, named Bryan said DiMaggio got very physical with him while he was dancing, punching him in a somewhat aggressive way. After they left and went to another nightclub, he said DiMaggio became sexually aggressive.

“It was here that I knew there was something wrong with him. We were on the dance floor, and he just all of a sudden pulled out his dick and pushed my head down towards his crotch…Yes, right in the middle of the dance floor. He pushed my head down, like to go suck it, and I moved back.”

Bryan said he was drunk and had no interest. When they went to a friend’s house after the club, DiMaggio followed him into a bathroom.

‘That’s where it happened, at the bathroom in the house. That’s where it got violent. I had to go pee, so I went to the bathroom, but he followed me into the bathroom. He said, “I have to take a leak as well,” and I was like, “Whatever.” I let him go first, and he peed. Then I go to pee, and he got right behind me. Next thing I know, he pushed me forward against the wall behind the toilet, and then he pushed my face against the wall, really hard. My lip busted open on the wall, and I started tasting the blood.

‘He just kept saying, “It’s fine, it’s fine, it’s fine.” And then he pulled down my pants all the way. Remember, I was still trying to pee, but I couldn’t. And then I felt him behind me, and I realized what he was really trying to do. So, I said, “No, don’t. Stop.” I kept saying “No.” Then I said, “I don’t bottom.” I kept saying “no” again, and then again he was all, “Don’t worry about it. Don’t worry. It’s fine.”’

Bryan added that the follow-up to the incident has been challenging: “I spent months worrying about my own reputation, or how I would look to others if people found out, and I’ve worried about being hurt all over again. But I think I’ve learned to think of myself as attractive again, and to love myself again. I did see a therapist after it happened, to make a little more sense of it. And the one thing she told me that helped was that I would need to learn to forgive him, because if I carried it around with me, I was gonna eat myself alive. So, I forgive him, but I won’t forget.”

Last week, DiMaggio denied Zayne’s allegations in a tweet that was later deleted. It was discovered that DiMaggio’s denial had not only lifted tweets about other men from Zayne’s account to set up a false narrative that Zayne had willingly had sex with him, but that he had also lifted his denial statement directly from one published by Russell Simmons in the New York Times in response to sexual assault allegations.