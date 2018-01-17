You’ve Missed Her Like the Deserts Miss the Rain — Now Tracey Thorn is Back with ‘Queen’ – WATCH

Eric Trump: My Father Doesn’t Care About Race, He Only Cares About Money

Everything But the Girl’s Tracey Thorn returned today with “Queen”, her first music in more than seven years – the first track from a forthcoming record called Record.

The track was produced by Ewan Pearson, and the video directed by Carol Morley.

Said Thorn of the track: “It’s a great opener for the album. Driven along by Ewan Pearson’s unashamedly glittering electro-pop production, and drums and bass from Warpaint’s Stella and Jenny, it features me playing electric guitar for the first time in a while, and singing my heart out.”