Train Carrying GOP Lawmakers to Retreat Hits Garbage Truck; At Least One Person Dead

A chartered train carrying GOP lawmakers to a retreat in West Virginia hit a truck carrying garbage, killing at least one person and injuring multiple people.

The Washington Post reports:

The extent of injuries was not immediately clear.

The train was stopped near Crozet, Va. and was carrying members of the House and Senate, some of their spouses and children and aides, although it was not immediately clear which members are onboard.

“We appear to have hit a garbage truck,” said Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), who was reached by telephone on board the train.

“It looks like it’s been maybe cut in half. We can see garbage strewn around and we can see the back half of the truck. There was a feeling of an impact and you could feel we had hit something. It took us maybe a quarter mile to stop.”

We're fine, but our train hit a garbage truck. Members with medical training are assisting the drivers of the truck. pic.twitter.com/0I9jOwHTmb — Rep. Greg Walden (@repgregwalden) January 31, 2018