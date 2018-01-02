Trump Attacks Pakistan, Endorses Regime Change in Iran, Hits Huma Abedin and James Comey in First 2018 Tweets

In his first tweets of 2018, Donald Trump attacked Pakistan, endorsed regime change in Iran, and demanded the Justice Department take on Huma Abedin and James Comey.

Tweeted Trump on January 1st: “The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!”

On Tuesday morning the 2nd, he took aim at Iran: “The people of Iran are finally acting against the brutal and corrupt Iranian regime. All of the money that President Obama so foolishly gave them went into terrorism and into their “pockets.” The people have little food, big inflation and no human rights. The U.S. is watching!”

As well as Huma Abedin and James Comey: “Crooked Hillary Clinton’s top aid, Huma Abedin, has been accused of disregarding basic security protocols. She put Classified Passwords into the hands of foreign agents. Remember sailors pictures on submarine? Jail! Deep State Justice Dept must finally act? Also on Comey & others”