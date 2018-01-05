Trump Book Author: ‘My Credibility is Being Questioned by a Man Who Has Less Credibility Than Anyone on Earth’

The Dreamy Sufjan Stevens Call Me By Your Name Song ‘ Mystery of Love’ Now Has a Music Video: WATCH

Trump Asked Top Lawyer to Stop Jeff Sessions from Recusing Himself from Russia Probe

Michael Wolff, the author of the explosive book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, sat down with Savannah Guthrie on the TODAY show to discuss the reaction to his book and the White House’s attempts to block its publication and discredit him.

Said Wolff: “My credibility is being questioned by a man who has less credibility than anyone who walks on Earth.”

The publisher of Fire and Fury has moved up the book’s publication date to today rather than respond to cease and desist letters from Trump’s lawyers:

“Due to unprecedented demand, we are moving the on-sale date for all formats of ‘Fire and Fury,’ by Michael Wolff, to Friday, January 5, at 9 a.m. ET, from the current on-sale date of Tuesday, January 9,” Henry Holt said in a statement.

The controversy has indeed whetted readers’ appetites for the book. It is currently No. 1 on Amazon.com, via pre-sales, both in print and as a Kindle ebook.

The book includes critiques of the president said to come from close colleagues, including Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin, former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, chief economic advisor Gary Cohn and national security advisor H.R. McMaster.

“For Steve Mnuchin and Reince Priebus, the president was an ‘idiot.’ For Gary Cohn, he was ‘dumb as sh-t.’ For H.R. McMaster he was a ‘dope.’ The list went on,” Wolff wrote.

Wolff’s full interview with Guthrie: