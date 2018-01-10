Trump Attacks ‘Sneaky Dianne Feinstein’, Tells Republicans to ‘Take Control’ of Russia Investigation

Yesterday Senator Dianne Feinstein unilaterally released the transcript from the Senate Intelligence Committee’s interview with executives from Fusion GPS, the firm behind the creation of the Russian “pee tapes” dossier compiled by former M15 spy Christopher Steele.

Read the transcript HERE.

The NYT reported:

Mr. Simpson and Peter Fritsch, the firm’s co-founders, had called for the Judiciary Committee to release the transcript in an Op-Ed essay in The New York Times, arguing that it would show that Republicans were unfairly smearing their work. The request inspired a tart back-and-forth with Senator Charles E. Grassley of Iowa, the committee’s Republican chairman, but appeared to be going nowhere until Tuesday, when Ms. Feinstein took the side of Fusion.

“The American people deserve the opportunity to see what he said and judge for themselves,” she said. “The innuendo and misinformation circulating about the transcript are part of a deeply troubling effort to undermine the investigation into potential collusion and obstruction of justice. The only way to set the record straight is to make the transcript public.”

Trump on Wednesday morning attacked Feinstein, tweeting: “The fact that Sneaky Dianne Feinstein, who has on numerous occasions stated that collusion between Trump/Russia has not been found, would release testimony in such an underhanded and possibly illegal way, totally without authorization, is a disgrace. Must have tough Primary!”

Senator Chris Murphy called Feinstein’s action “the right move,” The Hill reports:

“I think it was the right move,” Murphy told CNN’s Chris Cuomo, sweeping aside the host’s criticism that Feinstein released the 300 page document without consulting the Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee, where Feinstein is the top Democrat.

Fusion GPS oversaw the research into President Trump‘s business dealings by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, which came to include a number of salacious allegations against the Trump campaign and Russia. Republicans have sought to discredit the dossier and Fusion GPS, while Democrats pointed to the transcript released Tuesday as proof that Steele, Fusion GPS and the FBI had reason to have legitimate concerns about Trump’s campaign and Russia.

UPDATE. In a later tweet, Trump urges Republicans to “take control” of the Russia investigation: “The single greatest Witch Hunt in American history continues. There was no collusion, everybody including the Dems knows there was no collusion, & yet on and on it goes. Russia & the world is laughing at the stupidity they are witnessing. Republicans should finally take control!”