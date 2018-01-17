Dr. Sanjay Gupta: Trump Has Heart Disease

You’ve Missed Her Like the Deserts Miss the Rain — Now Tracey Thorn is Back with ‘Queen’ – WATCH

CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta says that based on the data released in Trump’s medical report, he has heart disease.

Gupta said he talked to Trump’s physician Navy Rear Adm. Dr. Ronny Jackson.

Gupta cited “tests that are actually looking for the presence of calcium in the blood vessels that lead to the heart” which he asked Jackson about.

Said Gupta, according to The Hill: “Steadily, up until just this past week when he had it performed again, [Trump’s] numbers have gone up. When they get to a certain range … that means he has heart disease. It was interesting when I spoke to Dr. Jackson at first, he said, he passed all the tests with flying colors. When I asked him specifically about that test, did he then concede that, in fact, the president does have heart disease….They’re going to be increasing the medications, including the cholesterol-lowering medications to try and combat that, but there’s no question, by all standards, by all metrics, anyway a doctor or cardiologist will look at it, the president does have heart disease.”