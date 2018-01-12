Towleroad

In Late Night Tweetstorm, Trump Says He Canceled London Trip Because of What Obama Did

by Andy Towle
January 12, 2018 | 7:14am

Trump sent off a flurry of late night tweets, perhaps to try ad distract from the only news anyone was talking about: his racist remarks that Haiti and African nations are “sh-thole countries.”

Trump claimed that  he canceled his trip to London to open a new U.S. embassy there because he didn’t like the building or where it was located. In fact, as news outlets reported, there were fears of mass protest.

Tweeted Trump: “Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for “peanuts,” only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!”

Trump also pushed his stupid and unnecessary wall: “The Democrats seem intent on having people and drugs pour into our country from the Southern Border, risking thousands of lives in the process. It is my duty to protect the lives and safety of all Americans. We must build a Great Wall, think Merit and end Lottery & Chain. USA!”

Attack Dianne Feinstein again: “Democrat Dianne Feinstein should never have released secret committee testimony to the public without authorization. Very disrespectful to committee members and possibly illegal. She blamed her poor decision on the fact she had a cold – a first!”

And praised Chrysler: “Chrysler is moving a massive plant from Mexico to Michigan, reversing a years long opposite trend. Thank you Chrysler, a very wise decision. The voters in Michigan are very happy they voted for Trump/Pence. Plenty of more to follow!”



