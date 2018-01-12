Towleroad

Trump Flees Reporters After MLK Jr. Event: ‘Mr. President, Are You a Racist?’ – WATCH

by Andy Towle
January 12, 2018 | 12:16pm

In a supreme and sad moment of irony, Donald Trump signed a proclamation for Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the White House hours after declaring African nations “s—thole countries.”

Following the signing, Trump hastily left the room as reporters called after him: “Mr. President, are you a racist?”

Watch:



