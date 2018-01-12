Trump Flees Reporters After MLK Jr. Event: ‘Mr. President, Are You a Racist?’ – WATCH

In a supreme and sad moment of irony, Donald Trump signed a proclamation for Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the White House hours after declaring African nations “s—thole countries.”
Following the signing, Trump hastily left the room as reporters called after him: “Mr. President, are you a racist?”
Watch:
"Mr. President, are you a racist?" Pres. Trump leaves event honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. to shouted questions over his immigration comments. https://t.co/ZCFm2m6X8K pic.twitter.com/opuNHfPjFn
