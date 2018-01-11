Trump Touts Poll in Which 69 Percent Say He’s Not ‘Level-Headed’, 63 Percent Say ‘Not Honest’

Donald Trump was up early and watching FOX & Friends, attacking the Russia probe, and misleading the public about a poll which showed he’s as unpopular as ever.

First off, the Russia probe. Tweeted Trump: ‘Disproven and paid for by Democrats “Dossier used to spy on Trump Campaign. Did FBI use Intel tool to influence the Election?” @ foxandfriends Did Dems or Clinton also pay Russians? Where are hidden and smashed DNC servers? Where are Crooked Hillary Emails? What a mess!’

Still obsessed with his 2016 opponent.

Trump moved on to a Quinnipiac poll, tweeting: “In new Quinnipiac Poll, 66% of people feel the economy is “Excellent or Good.” That is the highest number ever recorded by this poll.”

However, as Michelangelo Signorile notes:

In same poll, 69% say you’re not “level-headed,” 57% say “not fit” to be POTUS, 63% say “not honest.” And majority (49-40) credit that economy they like to Obama. With this misleading tweet you live up to their beliefs: not honest, not level-headed, not fit. https://t.co/L7wpqUMgoj — Mike Signorile (@MSignorile) January 11, 2018

Next, he ripped the FISA (Federal Intelligence Surveillance Act) act (contradicting a statement the White House had put out hours earlier), clarifying his remarks and endorsing the vote in a later tweet. ‘“House votes on controversial FISA ACT today.” This is the act that may have been used, with the help of the discredited and phony Dossier, to so badly surveil and abuse the Trump Campaign by the previous administration and others? …With that being said, I have personally directed the fix to the unmasking process since taking office and today’s vote is about foreign surveillance of foreign bad guys on foreign land. We need it! Get smart!”

