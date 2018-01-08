More Indictments Reportedly Coming in Russia Probe as Trump Negotiates Interview with Robert Mueller

More indictments are coming in Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian meddling in the U.S. election and Donald Trump is reportedly negotiating the terms of an interview with the special counsel.

Mediaite reports:

Appearing on Morning Joe, the Connecticut Democrat predicted that President Donald Trump will have a face-to-face interview with Mueller (to be a fly on that wall…)

“Remember that we’ve had two convictions, two indictments,” Blumenthal added. “The indictments will result in trials, and those trials will be revelatory of additional facts as well, the additional convictions and indictments that you can expect early this year from the counsel. That’s part of upholding the rule of law.”

When asked whether we can expect additional indictments, the senator laid it clearly:

“Almost certainly in my view there will be additional convictions — guilty pleas — as well as indictments.”

NBC News has more on details of a possible Trump interview, whether it be written responses or a formal sit-down:

The discussions were described by one person with direct knowledge as preliminary and ongoing. Trump’s legal team is seeking clarification on whether the president would be interviewed directly by Mueller, as well as the legal standard for when a president can be interviewed, the location of a possible interview, the topics and the duration. But the president’s team is also seeking potential compromises that could avoid an interview altogether, two of those interviewed told NBC News.

With the possibility now looming that the president himself could be subject to an interview by the FBI or Mueller’s investigators, Trump’s legal team has been debating whether it would be possible to simply avoid it. One individual familiar with the strategy said those internal discussions within Trump’s legal team began shortly after the president’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, was indicted in late October for money laundering in connection with his business dealings with Ukraine.