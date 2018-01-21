Towleroad

White House Releases Hilarious Photos of Trump Wishing He Was Golfing During Govt Shutdown

by Andy Towle
January 21, 2018 | 8:52am

trump working photos

The White House on Saturday released a set of photos to show Americans that Donald Trump is totally working during the government shutdown.

One image showed Trump on a phone in the Oval Office with an unhappy look on his face.

Another photo showed Trump walking purposefully from one area of the White House to another.

A third photo showed Trump standing before Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Marc Short, Hope Hicks, Jessica Ditto, Hogan Gidley, Dan Scavino, Raj Shah, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Rob Porter, Mick Mulvaney and Lindsay Walters, in the West Wing communication offices.

The photos are being widely mocked on social media, particularly the photo of the desk with nothing on it, which was also noted by MSNBC’s Ali Velshi.



