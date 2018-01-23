Tsunami Warning Issued After 7.9 Earthquake Off Alaska; U.S. West Coast on Alert

Suzanne Somers on Trump: ‘I’m Happy About Him…and Now My Career is Over’

Immigration Equality Sues State Department on Behalf of Gay Parents and Their Children

A 7.9 earthquake off Kodiak, Alaska has prompted a tsunami warning along the coast of Alaska and the west coast of Canada and a tsunami watch for the entire west coast of the United States.

Tue Jan 23 10:07:47 UTC 2018 event picture pic.twitter.com/qeKKqFTysB — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) January 23, 2018

The NYT reports:

The tsunami center said that the first place likely to be hit would be Kodiak, Alaska, at 1:45 a.m. local time followed by several coastal towns over the following two hours. A tsunami could hit Tofino, British Columbia, on Vancouver Island, around 4:40 a.m. Pacific Standard Time, and the northwest corner of Washington State around 4:55 a.m.