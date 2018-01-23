‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Is Back, ‘Drunk History’, Criss Kills On ‘Versace’ And More TV This Week

Check out our weekly guide to TV this week, and make sure you’re catching the big premieres, crucial episodes and the stuff you won’t admit you watch when no one’s looking.

Pour one out for those we’ve lost — like Washington, Lincoln, Jefferson and more — with a new season of Drunk History on Comedy Central. Stars including Tiffany Haddish, Mandy Moore and Busy Phillipps help bring to life boozy re-enactments of famous historical moments in the series’ fifth season premiering Tuesday at 10 p.m. Eastern.

Out actor and series creator Dan Levy is back with another season of Schitt’s Creek, the wacky comedy he created and stars in alongside his father, Eugene Levy. Dan Levy’s character, David, is one of the few pansexual characters on TV. The new season premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. Eastern on Pop.

After last week’s bold, bloody premiere, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story continues its twisted tale. Tune in for more of Darren Criss’ chilling performance Wednesday at 10 p.m. Eastern on FX.

Start your engines, henny, because it’s time for another season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars. The third installment pits fan-favorites like BenDeLaCreme, Trixie Mattel and Shangela against each other for a chance to enter the Hall of Fame. All Stars rules are in effect, so get ready for the return of Lip Sync For Your Legacy. Don’t miss the premiere Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern on VH1.

Now’s your chance to finally see Erika Jayne lip sync. This time she’ll be dancing and mouthing the words to Christina Aguilera as she battles Rent star Taye Diggs in a new episode of Lip Sync Battle Thursday at 10 p.m. Eastern on Paramount.

