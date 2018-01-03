Iraqi Forces Capture ISIS Executioner Who Hurled Gay Men From Buildings

Gus Kenworthy Celebrates the New Year with Naked Ski Photo

Passenger on Delayed Flight Goes Rogue, Decides to Exit on Wing: WATCH

Iraqi security forces have captured Abu Omer, a notorious ISIS executioner known for stoning people and throwing gay men from buildings.

Local media is reporting that civilians in Mosul had reported Abu Omer’s hideout to security forces. According to ABNA, locals have also confirmed the capture of Omer, known as “White Beard.”

ISIS ‘White Beard’ executioner Abu Omer is captured in Mosul https://t.co/UVXJ4Jtr7L pic.twitter.com/qhiPKyiFdb — NewsBlog breaking (@NBbreaking) January 2, 2018

The Sun reports that in a 2015 video clip, three men accused of homosexuality and blasphemy are forced to their knees and publicly beheaded.

The blindfolded men are seen kneeling in the centre of what appears to be a roundabout in front of a crowd of people as a masked executioner stands by with a long, rusty blade.

An elderly man that appears to be Omer addresses the crowd as the executioner positions his sword above the men’s heads in the unnamed city in northern Iraq.

Other snaps seem to show him inspecting a pile of rocks ahead of a brutal public stoning.

Notorious ISIS executioner Abu Omer who earned chilling reputation for hurling gay men from buildings is captured in #Iraq.https://t.co/3hDV41fWdR — Jassogne (@jassogne) January 2, 2018

In 2016, ISIS threw a 15-year-old boy from a roof after he was discovered engaged in a sexual act with an IS leader.