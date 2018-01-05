Trump Explodes on Twitter as ‘Fire and Fury’ White House Tell-All Book is Released

Donald Trump raged on Twitter Friday morning as Michael Wolff’s explosive new book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House sold out at D.C. bookstores and hit the top of Amazon’s best-seller list.

Tweeted Trump: “Well, now that collusion with Russia is proving to be a total hoax and the only collusion is with Hillary Clinton and the FBI/Russia, the Fake News Media (Mainstream) and this phony new book are hitting out at every new front imaginable. They should try winning an election. Sad!”

Well, now that collusion with Russia is proving to be a total hoax and the only collusion is with Hillary Clinton and the FBI/Russia, the Fake News Media (Mainstream) and this phony new book are hitting out at every new front imaginable. They should try winning an election. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2018

Thursday night Trump falsely claimed that Wolff had no access to the White House: “I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist. Look at this guy’s past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve!”

I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist. Look at this guy’s past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2018

Wolff hit back at Trump’s claim in a TODAY show interview Friday morning, in which he told Savannah Guthrie: “My credibility is being questioned by a man who has less credibility than anyone who walks on Earth.”

The Hill reports:

“I absolutely spoke to the president… it certainly was not off the record,” Wolff said on NBC’s “Today Show” Friday morning, just hours after the midnight release of the book.

“My window into Donald Trump is pretty significant,” he added. “I work like every journalist works. I have recordings. I have notes. I am certainly and absolutely in every way comfortable with what I have reported.”