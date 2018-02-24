This 83-Year-Old Man Just Made His Gay Adult Film Debut

In December, YouTuber Davey Wavey took his interest in sex to new places on the web, launching a site called Himeros ( – work-unfriendly) where he hopes to “use the vehicle of porn to teach gay men about sexual exploration, connection and ecstasy.”

This week he introduced a video that is making quite a splash. It features 83-year-old Norm, “a sacred intimate, advanced Tantrica, and minister of erotic education,” making his porn debut in a scene that also features Blake Mitchell and Joey Mills.

Says Davey: “I understand that most people aren’t accustomed to seeing an 83 year old in an erotic film. Most of us aren’t accustomed to thinking about our elders in a sexual context at all. It’s why people laugh at Betty White’s comedy. If she were 20 or 30, her sex jokes wouldn’t work in the same way; the humor is only funny coming from the mouth of a 96 year old. The implication is that seniors don’t think about sex, aren’t sexy and surely aren’t having sex. Of course, none of that is true. Seniors, just like everyone else, think about sex.”

As a companion to the clip, Davey released a short video interview with Norm, which features some of Norm’s wisdom on aging:

“Life is a balance of listening reverently to people who have age and experience, but use your own age and experience to test, ‘does that ring true in my heart?’ So, if you’re getting old enough to ask questions, then you’re old enough to begin to trust yourself to be able to hear the answers when they come and to know whether the answers are truth or somebody’s well-meaning but well-placed propaganda.”

And on sex: “The French word for orgasm is ‘le petit mort’, the little death. I die to this uptight and anxious being, and that is a metaphor or an analogy for that ultimate surrender into what is, the truth of what really is, and if we can get loose from moral a priori judgments, judgments before the fact, and get into testing it out and see ‘does it work?’, then we wouldn’t have to worry about all the rules and regulations.”

Check it out here.