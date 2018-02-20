Adam Rippon and Leslie Jones Win Gold for Olympic Figure Skating Commentary: WATCH

Adam Rippon and SNL’s Leslie Jones joined Scott Hamilton in NBC’s Olympics studio last night to provide some commentary on gold medalist Canadians Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir’s free dance.

Needless to say, the commentary was on fire.

"Are they getting in trouble for how sexy they are?"@lesdoggg and @adaripp commentating on @tessavirtue and @scottmoir's short dance is everything we could have ever wanted. AND MORE. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/fmMl0C4Amf pic.twitter.com/ykkNvv7L5p — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 20, 2018

Over the weekend, Rippon turned down an offer from NBC to work as a correspondent for the remainder of the Olympics, and says he found out about the job offer on Twitter.

NBC spokesman Greg Hughes had made the announcement to USA Today as if it were a done deal.

Tweeted Rippon: “I am flattered that NBC wanted me to work as a correspondent for them here in PyeongChang. Doing this would require me to leave Team USA and move out of the Olympic Village. I don’t want to do that so I had to declined the opportunity.”

He added: “I love being on Team USA and representing our country. My teammates were there for me during my events, and now I NEED to be there for them. I look forward to being with them, and I’m very excited for the rest of the competition. Go Team USA!!!”Finally, he revealed: “I actually found everything out about the offer via twitter HAHA 2018 is wild girl”