Adam Rippon Turns Down NBC Job Offer, Which He Found Out About Via Twitter

Adam Rippon has turned down an offer from NBC to work as a correspondent for the remainder of the Olympics, and says he found out about the job offer on Twitter.

NBC spokesman Greg Hughes had made the announcement to USA Today as if it were a done deal.

Tweeted Rippon:

“I am flattered that NBC wanted me to work as a correspondent for them here in PyeongChang. Doing this would require me to leave Team USA and move out of the Olympic Village. I don’t want to do that so I had to declined the opportunity.”

He added: “I love being on Team USA and representing our country. My teammates were there for me during my events, and now I NEED to be there for them. I look forward to being with them, and I’m very excited for the rest of the competition. Go Team USA!!!”Finally, he revealed: “I actually found everything out about the offer via twitter HAHA 2018 is wild girl”