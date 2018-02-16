Adam Rippon Reveals the ‘Sassy, Flirty’ Music Which Drives Figure Skaters Wild: WATCH

A new video highlights the changing musical landscape for figure skaters, though gay Olympian Adam Rippon reveals there are just some things that will never change.

“It wouldn’t be a figure skating competition if there was no Swan Lake, if there was no Don Quixote, if there was no Carmen. I mean…we love our Carmen, what can I say. I’m guilty of my own charge.”

Rippon gave another breathtaking performance on Thursday night.

TIME reports:

The 28-year-old consummate showman skated himself directly into everyone’s hearts and third place (temporarily) with his 87.95 score in Friday’s individual figure skating event. To the tune of Ida Corr Vs. Fedde Le Grand’s “Let Me Think About It” (the Eddie Thoneick remix), Rippon hit his jumps, pumped his fists with gusto, and when the applause was insufficient he motioned for more.

Rippon’s pure and consistent ability to be himself on the ice spread joy across the internet. People could not stop gushing about his performance and his post-skate interview.

Here’s NBC’s wrap-up of yesterday’s events.

Rippon, who won his first Olympic medal last week, was attacked by Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday night for speaking out about Vice President Mike Pence’s anti-gay record.

Said Rippon earlier this week: “Being here at the Olympics it does give me a louder voice. And I’ve got a big mouth and a loud voice. But it has given me a platform. I think it’s so important that I use this platform to my advantage. I think that me using my voice has given my skating a greater purpose. I’ve gotten so many messages from young kids all over the country that my story has resonated with them and it’s incredibly powerful…In the past week I’ve heard a lot of people like, ‘whoa, Adam Rippon should tone it down.’ I can’t tone it down. I’m being me. And I’m being myself. And I’d be doing myself an injustice, and I’d be doing an injustice to those kids who don’t feel like they’re comfortable to be themselves.”