Amazon Told to Keep HQ Out of 9 U.S. Cities That Don’t Protect LGBT People

LGBT rights advocates have launched a “No Gay? No Way!” campaign pressuring Amazon to keep its second headquarters out of 9 American cities which don’t have LGBT nondiscrimination laws.

Those cities: Austin, Dallas, Nashville, Atlanta, Columbus, Indianapolis, Miami, Raleigh , and the D.C. suburbs of northern Virginia.

There are 11 other cities on Amazon’s list which do protect LGBT citizens.

USA Today reports: “The group, which includes the executive director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights and a gay-rights activist and author, plans a demonstration near Amazon’s headquarters in Seattle on Thursday as Amazon prepares to issue its fourth-quarter earnings. It has also hired a plane to fly overhead trailing a ‘No gay? No way!’ banner. It also plans billboards on trucks driving through Seattle and online ads saying ‘Hey, Alexa? Why would Amazon even consider HQ2 in a state that discriminates against LGBT people?,’ according to the organizers, who shared copies of the ads with USA TODAY.”