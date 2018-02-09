Andrew Garfield Says He’s Open to Sex with Men

Andrew Garfield says that while he’s always been attracted to women, he’s open to sex with men should the right opportunity arise.

Garfield made the remarks in an interview with OUT magazine ahead of the opening of his revival of Tony Kushner’s Angels in America on Broadway.

Said Garfield: “Up until this point, I’ve only been sexually attracted to women. My stance toward life, though, is that I always try to surrender to the mystery of not being in charge. I think most people — we’re intrinsically trying to control our experience here, and manage it, and put walls around what we are and who we are. I want to know as much of the garden as possible before I pass — I have an openness to any impulses that may arise within me at any time. But, if I were to identify, I would identify as heterosexual, and being someone who identifies that way, and who’s taking on this seminal role, my scariest thought was, Am I allowed to do this?”

Garfield also talked about the play on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night. Watch the video above.