Pro Boxer Anthony Mundine: Gay People Should Be Put to Death

Australian pro boxer and former rugby league player Anthony Mundine has been making headlines down under for an appearance on the reality show I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here, is under fire for remarks about gay people he made upon exiting the show.

In an exit interview, he was asked about his views on homosexuality, which he said he opposed before going on the show.

Said Mundine: “If we were to live in a society, just like in Aboriginal culture, that homosexuality is forbidden and you do it and the consequences are capital punishment or death, you think you are going to do it? Or think twice about doing it?”

Mundine said gay people shouldn’t be allowed on TV because it would indoctrinate children:

“They are not going to be happy until they have primary school kids being gay. I talk the truth. It is the system. I don’t care if you are gay or not, it doesn’t worry me because the creator will judge you later. If you are going to be gay, do it behind closed doors, that is how it used to be in the olden days.”

When asked specifically if he thought gay people should be executed, Mundine added: “The paedophiles mainly, hang them suckers and let’s see if they have the balls to do it again.”

Australian former rugby league player Casey Conway, who is gay and an indigenous Australian, denounced Mundine’s remarks: “Anthony Mundine is vile human and his comments should be condemned. Using our culture as a basis for his harmful opinions is disgraceful. Women and LGBTI people are your equal Anthony, you’re not better than anyone. Educate yourself.”

As did actor Tim Campbell, whose husband, the singer Anthony Callea, appeared on a previous season of the show: “So a pathetic little ferret like #CelebAnthony Mundine couldn’t cope in the jungle, is a quitter, yet is “the man”?

I guess that makes my #CelebAnthony husband, who could face the challenge and battled it to the end, a much stronger “man” than that vile, gutless homophobe.”