Britney Spears Floors Gay Olympians Gus Kenworthy and Adam Rippon with Fangirl Tweets

Amid everything else going on in PyeongChang, Olympic free skier Gus Kenworthy and figure skater Adam Rippon caught the attention of pop icon Britney Spears, who left them both gobsmacked on Twitter.

Said Spears to Kenworthy: “So proud of # TeamUSA!! Hey @ guskenworthy, gimme, gimme more on the slopes today!! # ItsGusBitch”

To which Kenworthy replied: “Oh. My. God. Was really not prepared to wake up to this. Not sure how I’m gonna ski today because I’m LITERALLY dead now but I’m gonna go that extra mile for you, Britney! Ilysm!!! 😭❤ ”

A day earlier, the singer also shared her love for Adam Rippon: “Hey @ Adaripp…. I just wanted let you know that I am a fan, I am not in denial, and that you are THE MOST FUN!! Keep making us all smile at the # WinterOlympics and good luck today”

And Rippon replied in typically hilarious manner: “I could feel you on the ice with me @ britneyspears . I now have an OVERWHELMING desire to post Instagram fashion shows, google stock imagines of corn, and paint on the balcony of my dorm in the Olympic village. Thank you for not being in denial, LOVE YOU”