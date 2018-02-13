Towleroad

Burberry Designer Christopher Bailey Introduces LGBTQ Rainbow to Label’s Iconic Tartan Plaid

by Andy Towle
February 13, 2018 | 7:34am

Burberry designer Christopher Bailey yesterday introduced a “rainbow check” to the label’s iconic tartan plaid, in support of LGBTQ charities.

 

Wrote Burberry on Instagram: “Today we reveal #TheRainbowcheck and announce that #Burberry is supporting three LGBTQ+ charities, @AlbertKennedyTrust@ILGAWorld and @TrevorProject, dedicated to broadening support for this community around the world. The rainbow, a symbol of inclusiveness and joy, is celebrated throughout the February 2018 collection.”

Added Bailey: “My final collection here at Burberry is dedicated to and in support of – some of the best and brightest organisations supporting LGBTQ+ youth around the world. There has never been a more important time to say that in our diversity lies our strength, and our creativity.”



