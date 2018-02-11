Olympic Thirst Trap: 12 Hot Shots of U.S. Luge Silver Medalist Chris Mazdzer

Folks watching the Olympics on Sunday saw 29-year-old U.S. Olympic luger Chris Mazdzer hurtle down the ice chute at silver medal speed, making him the first American luger to win a medal at any Winter Games.
They may have also noticed that he’s uh, insanely smokin’ hot. He’s a great cliff diver. And just look at the fit of that body suit.
You may have already noticed him taking off that uniform this week for Cosmo. Video HERE.
Here’s a shameless round-up of your future husband from his own Instagram.
Getting an early morning wake up by anti-doping may be annoying to some athletes but not me. With every drug test that I take pre 6am I am showing to the world and my competitors that I don't take short-cuts and when I get to the top of that podium it was through sacrifice, dedication and hard work. We can do anything we want if we set our minds to it, commit and never loose faith in ourselves. Plus, I got a nice and early start to the morning! #playtrue #phoenixgym #slc #antidoping #wada #usada #noshortcuts #buildthebestyou #teamusa @teamusa @usantidoping #thankyou
After a long morning of skiing I don’t want to have wait until spring to get that refreshing wake-up feeing of jumping into a mountain lake. That’s why I partnered with Tame The Beast, their products have caffeine and arousing scents to give me that mountain lake cleanse and wake up without that insanely cold feeling that I am probably experiencing in this picture. Always remember to #groomboldly #tamethebeast @tamethebeast #mountainfresh #wakesyouup #coldtub #recovery
Current mood always 👍🏼No matter what's going on! Always remember to build the best you, and even when things might seem tough there is always a reason to smile. #mindset #buildthebestyou #positive #attractspositive #roadtopyeongchang #ibiza #unomas #beachworkout #crossfit #islablanca @crossfit.islablanca.ibiza.nico PC: @juliensarkissian
Diving into this new year 100% in rain, shine, sleet, snow or whatever else 2018 throws my way! PC: @tmorris91 #cantstopwontstop #2018 #polarplunge #lakekonigssee #pyeongchang2018 #believe #achieve #inspire #classroomchampions #explorermoments #lakeplacid #ongoenergy #livecenterline #luge #teamusa #teamusana
I really love the motto, scare yourself once a day. This doesn’t have to be in terms of doing something dangerous but rather something that gets you out of your comfort zone. A more challenging environment will shape a person to challenge and better themselves compared to a less demanding environment. #tbt to when I definitely scared myself by speaking in front of 15,000 people at the @usanainc annual convention. I definitely grew from this experience! #grow #pushyourself #justdoit #whatstheworstthatwillhappen #teamusana
After a pretty long and exhausting month I have finally hit a point where my spirit and motivation feel like breaking. I get so frustrated when it feels that I am putting 100% into something and I see 0 progress. Although the picture just looks like I hit a few walls the mental pain runs much deeper because it feels like the late night/early mornings over the past summer have been for nothing… but from this point we all have a choice. Give up, or wake up with purpose and continue to grind. Although this feeling sucks and I wish I could lay in bed for a single day, I know I need to continue because I have unfinished business. Showing up everyday is half the battle and currently it seems the only thing that I will always do right. There are so many people in my life that motivate me and I want to say thank you, because you help me show up everyday and not give up even though sometimes I want to. #ittakesavillage #roadtopyeongchang #thisroadsuckssometimes #justdoit #teamusa #thankyou
Just went swimming in the East Sea while taking a tour of the Olympic coastal cluster in Gangneung. Don't let my smile fool you, it was 40 degrees with wind and the water was like an ice bath… But I haven't been to a beach in a couple of months so I figured I had to #pyongchang2018 #Teamusa #Offdays #Korea #shrinkage