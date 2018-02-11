Towleroad

BREAKING: Jimmy Kimmel Denies Service to a Gay Person to Skewer Religious Homophobes: WATCH

Olympic Thirst Trap: 12 Hot Shots of U.S. Luge Silver Medalist Chris Mazdzer

February 11, 2018 | 8:00pm

Folks watching the Olympics on Sunday saw 29-year-old U.S. Olympic luger Chris Mazdzer hurtle down the ice chute at silver medal speed, making him the first American luger to win a medal at any Winter Games.

They may have also noticed that he’s uh, insanely smokin’ hot. He’s a great cliff diver. And just look at the fit of that body suit.

You may have already noticed him taking off that uniform this week for Cosmo. Video HERE.

Here’s a shameless round-up of your future husband from his own Instagram.

 

 

 

 

 

After a pretty long and exhausting month I have finally hit a point where my spirit and motivation feel like breaking. I get so frustrated when it feels that I am putting 100% into something and I see 0 progress. Although the picture just looks like I hit a few walls the mental pain runs much deeper because it feels like the late night/early mornings over the past summer have been for nothing… but from this point we all have a choice. Give up, or wake up with purpose and continue to grind. Although this feeling sucks and I wish I could lay in bed for a single day, I know I need to continue because I have unfinished business. Showing up everyday is half the battle and currently it seems the only thing that I will always do right. There are so many people in my life that motivate me and I want to say thank you, because you help me show up everyday and not give up even though sometimes I want to. #ittakesavillage #roadtopyeongchang #thisroadsuckssometimes #justdoit #teamusa #thankyou

A post shared by Chris Mazdzer (@mazdzer) on

 

 

 

 

 



