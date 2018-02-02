NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson Dances Into Weather Forecast with Lady Gaga: WATCH

A Temporary Paradise: Why I’ll Take Every Atlantis Gay Cruise I Can Into My Golden Years

Newly-elected NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson made a surprise appearance on FOX5 New York’s weather forecast this morning, bringing his signature dance moves to the broadcast.

Turns out there was some precipitation in the forecast and it started raining Lady Gaga right there in the studio.

Johnson, 35, is New York City’s youngest City Council Speaker ever. He’s also the first openly gay and HIV-positive speaker.

Of course, Johnson has been a longtime fan of Lady Gaga. In 2009, at the March on Washington for LGBT rights, he interviewed her for Towleroad as our political director.

Here’s a flashback Friday for you: