Trump on Confronting the School Shooter: ‘I’d Run in There Even If I Didn’t Have a Weapon’

Pop parodist Jake Wilson released this sexy “boy version” of recording artist Hayley Kiyoko’s hit song “Curious” earlier this month. The clip features dancer, model, and Barry’s Bootcamp instructor Donald Romain (above right) as well as actor Tyler Kimball (above left).

Quite a pair, eh?

Watch: