Actress Daniela Vega to be First Openly Transgender Presenter at the Oscars

Daniela Vega, the star of Chilean drama A Fantastic Woman, will make history next month as the first openly transgender person to be a presenter at the Oscars.

Indiewire reports: ‘Vega earned acclaim for her performance in Sebastián Lelio’s film, though she ultimately wasn’t nominated; the movie itself, however, is up for Best Foreign-Language Film. Also taking the stage: Mahershala Ali, Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Jennifer Garner, Greta Gerwig, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Holland, Kumail Nanjiani, Margot Robbie, and Emma Stone. It’s a diverse group, and one that draws attention to former winners (Ali, Davis), the night’s nominees (Gerwig, Nanjiani), and stars of financially successful films that went unrecognized by the Academy (Haddish of “Girls Trip,” Holland of “Spider-Man: Homecoming”).’

Watch the trailer for A Fantastic Woman: