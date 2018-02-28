Dick’s Sporting Goods to Stop Selling Assault Rifles: ‘If These Kids Are Brave Enough…We Should Be’

Dick’s Sporting Goods, the nation’s largest sporting goods retailer, announced today that it will stop selling assault-style rifles and other weapons in the wake of the Parkland, Florida school shooting.

Dick’s CEO Edward Stack appeared on CNN’s New Day and said that the company knows it will see some backlash and an effect on sales, citing the Parkland survivors in its decision.

Said Stack: “The hunt business is an important part of the business, no doubt about it. And we know there will be some backlash. As we sat and talked about it with our management team, it was — to a person — that this is what we need to do,” he said. “These kids talk about enough is enough. We concluded if these kids are brave enough to organize and do what they’re doing, we should be brave enough to take this stand.”

Watch the interview above.