Director Kevin Smith Suffers Massive Heart Attack

Director Kevin Smith (Clerks, Mallrats, Chasing Amy) suffered a massive heart attack on Sunday night and said he would have died had he not gone to the hospital. He was performing two stand-up comedy shows in Glendale, California when he fell ill. He canceled the second show and went to the hospital.
Tweeted Smith early Monday morning: “After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka ‘the Widow-Maker’),” he posted early Monday morning alongside a selfie taken in his hospital bed, where he’s surrounded by tubes and wearing a hospital gown instead of his signature hockey jersey. “If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!”
