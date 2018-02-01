J.K. Rowling Snaps at Fans Outraged Over ‘Not Explicitly Gay’ Dumbledore

Prepare Your Appetites for This Hearty Guide to New Orleans’ Must-Try Food and Drink

Yesterday, news broke that David Yates, the director of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, will “not explicitly” reference young Dumbledore’s sexual orientation.

Last year, author J.K. Rowling hinted that Dumbledore’s sexual orientation would be addressed: “I can’t tell you everything I would like to say because this is obviously a five-part story so there’s lots to unpack in that relationship. … We’ll see him at that formative period of his life. As far as his sexuality is concerned … watch this space.”

Following Yates’ interview, fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment to Rowling, and she’s having none of it.

Tweeted the author, along with a GIF of a man with a TV remote putting the internet on ‘mute:’ “Being sent abuse about an interview that didn’t involve me, about a screenplay I wrote but which none of the angry people have read, which is part of a five-movie series that’s only one instalment in, is obviously tons of fun, but you know what’s even *more* fun?”