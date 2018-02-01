J.K. Rowling Snaps at Fans Outraged Over ‘Not Explicitly Gay’ Dumbledore

Yesterday, news broke that David Yates, the director of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, will “not explicitly” reference young Dumbledore’s sexual orientation.
Last year, author J.K. Rowling hinted that Dumbledore’s sexual orientation would be addressed: “I can’t tell you everything I would like to say because this is obviously a five-part story so there’s lots to unpack in that relationship. … We’ll see him at that formative period of his life. As far as his sexuality is concerned … watch this space.”
RELATED: ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Sequel Director Says Young Dumbledore Won’t Be ‘Overtly Gay’ and Fans are Outraged
Following Yates’ interview, fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment to Rowling, and she’s having none of it.
Tweeted the author, along with a GIF of a man with a TV remote putting the internet on ‘mute:’ “Being sent abuse about an interview that didn’t involve me, about a screenplay I wrote but which none of the angry people have read, which is part of a five-movie series that’s only one instalment in, is obviously tons of fun, but you know what’s even *more* fun?”
Being sent abuse about an interview that didn't involve me, about a screenplay I wrote but which none of the angry people have read, which is part of a five-movie series that's only one instalment in, is obviously tons of fun, but you know what's even *more* fun? pic.twitter.com/Rj6Zr8aKUk
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 31, 2018