In Shock Admission, FBI Says it Received Tip About Florida School Shooter’s Plans, Failed to Pursue

The FBI has released a statement admitting that it failed to follow up on a tip to its Public Access Line about Florida shooter Nikolas Cruz, who slaughtered 17 innocent people at a high school in Parkland, Florida on Wednesday.

The FBI said “a person close to Cruz…provided information about Cruz’s gun ownership, desire to kill people, erratic behavior, and disturbing social media posts, as well as the potential of him conducting a school shooting.”

Said FBI Director Christopher Wray: “We are still investigating the facts. I am committed to getting to the bottom of what happened in this particular matter, as well as reviewing our processes for responding to information that we receive from the public. It’s up to all Americans to be vigilant, and when members of the public contact us with concerns, we must act properly and quickly. We have spoken with victims and families, and deeply regret the additional pain this causes all those affected by this horrific tragedy. All of the men and women of the FBI are dedicated to keeping the American people safe, and are relentlessly committed to improving all that we do and how we do it.”