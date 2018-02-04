Four First Ladies Convene at SNL’s White House to Advise Melania Trump: WATCH

On last night’s Saturday Night Live (above), four former First Ladies returned to the White House to advise current first lady Melania Trump (Cecily Strong).

“Come on, Melania, practice your happy face,” said Strong’s Melania. “Oh, I don’t belong as first lady. I wish I could talk to someone who’s been through this whole mess before.”

The show’s host, Natalie Portman drew from her role as Jackie Kennedy to bond with Melania over the humiliation of having a cheating husband: “I have come to you in your hour of need, because I know how trying being first lady can be. All first ladies have a platform. Yours is bullying, mine was little hats.”

Added Portman: “You’re not the only first lady whose husband had affairs.”

With that, Kate McKinnon’s Hillary Clinton emerged from a secret passage behind a bookcase to give her two cents: “Melania, I feel your pain, but you married him. And like America you had a choice, so don’t choose to eat 7-11 sushi and then come to me saying, ‘Something’s wrong!'”

Aidy Bryant’s Martha Washington then broke through the bedroom window with an axe to offer her advice: “Maybe being First Lady just means being with someone you don’t really like who doesn’t treat you very well.”

“Speak for yourself Martha,” interjected Leslie Jones’ Michelle Obama, appearing in a gust of smoke. “Barack and I have a perfect relationship. It’s like The Notebook, but black and rich.”

When McKinnon’s Clinton told her “that’s not helpful,” Jones’ Obama added: “Whatever, my arms rule, I love vegetables and I can be president whenever I want.”