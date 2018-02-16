‘Butterscotch Goddam’ is Fischerspooner’s Fresh, Sticky, Sexy Love Affair: WATCH

It’s a ‘Snatch Game’ of Thrones on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3’ [RECAP and RANKINGS]

Fischerspooner today released the video for “Butterscotch Goddam”, the follow-up to its sexual deep dive “Top Brazil” which took viewers into the depths of a sex club. Both come from the group’s new LP Sir, released today.

“Butterscotch” is “about a tumultuous love affair,” its director Carlo Van de Roer told NME.

Fischerspooner’s Casey Spooner took it a bit further: “This album is a document of a turbulent, wild transformation full of love, loss, lust and redemption. This album is a queer treatise against political conservatism and oppression. This album saved my life. Some days it was all I had.”

Watch “Butterscotch Goddam”: