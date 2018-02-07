Law Removing Marriage Rights from Gay People in Bermuda Takes Effect

Walgreens Changes Restroom Policy After Denying Woman Bathroom Access Because She Looked Male

Bermuda’s Governor today approved the Domestic Partnership Act 2017, legislation passed in December taking same-sex marriage rights away from gay couples.

Bermuda News reports:

In a statement this afternoon [Feb 7], Governor John Rankin said, “After careful consideration in line with my responsibilities under the Constitution, I have today given assent to the Domestic Partnership Act 2017.”

The Supreme Court of Bermuda legalized same-sex marriage in May 2016 in a case brought by Toronto-based Bermudian and Canadian gay couple, Winston Godwin and Greg DeRoche (above), who preferred to marry in Godwin’s home of Bermuda, a UK territory.

Rights groups had pressured UK foreign minister Boris Johnson to veto the legislation. That did not happen.