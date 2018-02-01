Gay Couple Makes History as the First Legally Married at Sea Aboard Cruise Ship

It seems odd that this hasn’t happened yet, but according to Celebrity Cruises, Francisco Vargas and Benjamin Gray became the first gay couple to be married at sea on January 29, on board a cruise ship registered in Malta.

I am so happy to congratulate Francisco & Benjamin on making history as the 1st legal same-sex marriage at sea! Their @CelebrityCruise onboard wedding paves the way for all to know their love is celebrated equally. Here's to their happily ever after! #LoveIsLove #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/Afgcsqbr8i — Lisa Lutoff-Perlo (@LisaLutoffPerlo) January 30, 2018

USA Today reports:

The wedding comes in the wake of the legalization of same-sex marriage in Malta, where a majority of the Celebrity fleet including Equinox is registered. The legalization passed Malta’s parliament by a vote of 66-1 in July and was signed by Malta’s president in August, clearing the path for Celebrity to offer legal same-sex marriages on its Malta-registered ships.

Celebrity announced it would offer legal same-sex marriages on its vessels within days of the legislation taking effect.

“Words cannot express how proud I am to congratulate Francisco and Benjamin at this truly historic moment, both for them and for Celebrity,” Celebrity president and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo said in a statement. “Together we are paving the way for couples around the world to know that their love and commitment is to be celebrated equally, and that everyone is welcome on board a Celebrity cruise.”