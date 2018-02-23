Gus Kenworthy, Ted Cruz, Rick Scott, Closing Ceremonies, Gay Ski Week, Joshua Rush: HOT LINKS

TED CRUZ. “I think the Democrats are the party of Lisa Simpson and the Republicans are, happily, the party of Homer and Bart and Maggie and Marge.”

RICK SCOTT. Florida governor says no one under 21 will be allowed to purchase gun.

CLOSING CEREMONIES. Ivanka Trump and Sarah Huckabee Sanders arrive in South Korea: “Ms. Trump’s arrival was covered live on South Korean television. She emerged from Incheon International Airport to face a bank of television cameras that captured her every move. Later Mr. Moon hosted a Korean dinner for Ms. Trump, including kosher dishes for her and a short concert featuring traditional Korean instruments.”

APOLOGY. Quincy Jones is sorry for what he said about Richard Pryor and Marlon Brando…

JUST BRILL. Trump proposes rating system on violent movies to stop gun violence.

DEPARTURES? HR McMaster and John Kelly may leave over tensions with Trump: ‘Asked about sources saying that either National Security Adviser McMaster or Chief of Staff Kelly, or both, might be leaving, White House spokesman Raj Shah on Thursday did not address the possibility. He said, “the president has full confidence in each member of the team.” Press secretary Sarah Sanders said on Tuesday that Trump “still has confidence in General McMaster.”

BURT MINOR. Illinois GOP candidate under fire for asking attorney general if she was a “lesbo”.

KENYA. Top court considers case to decriminalize homosexuality: “The fact that we are being heard is an indicator that our democracy has come of age,” said Eric Gitari, a Harvard-educated lawyer and founder of the National Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission, one of the organizations which brought forward the case in 2016.

PEACE + LOVE. Streaker interrupts speed skating event in PyeongChang.

JOSHUA RUSH. Andi Mack star says he feels the pressure playing Disney Channel’s first openly gay character: “I knew that I wanted to do it justice, because I knew that people were gonna end up seeing this and being like, ‘Wow, that’s me, I identify with that [and] I can be who I am now,’” the 16-year-old actor said. “But I also wanted to make sure that it’s not all-encompassing. Like that’s not all of Cyrus’ personality.”

PARK CITY. Elevation Utah gay ski week sees increased attendance: “The event is in its eighth year after another organizer staged a different gay ski week in Park City. Elevation Utah, ending on Sunday, is expected to draw between 1,000 and 1,200 people this year, up between 10 percent and 15 percent from 2017, said Tom Whitman, the founder and producer of the event.”

FRIENDS FOR LIFE. Gus Kenworthy says he and Adam Rippon will be BFFs until they die.

FRIDAY FLASH. Javier Marin Rd.