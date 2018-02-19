John Oliver Lauds Parkland Students for Saying ‘Yes it is F—king Time’ to Talk Gun Control: WATCH

John Oliver returned to HBO’s Last Week Tonight on Sunday night and had some strong words of praise for the students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, who are refusing to back down after their classmates were gunned down last week.

Said Oliver: “These events are now so familiar, we basically automatically know how each side will play out: ‘thoughts and prayers,’ ‘f**k your thoughts and prayers,’ ‘it’s a mental health problem,’ ‘yeah, but it’s also a gun problem,’ and then someone says ‘now’s not the time to talk about gun control,’ and then everybody moves on until it inevitably happens again. But this time felt slightly different because when the ‘now’s not the time’ argument came out, the kids from that school said, ‘You know what? Yes it f**king is.’”

Added Oliver: “It is a little ironic that the people who are acting with the most maturity in this horrifying situation aren’t even old enough to say the word ‘bullshit’ in front of their parents. Those kids have already announced a march next month, and in doing so they are challenging adults to participate in a real conversation about gun violence.”