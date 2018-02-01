Kylie Minogue Twirls with the Grim Reaper in Her New ‘Dancing’ Video: WATCH

Happy February. The next era of Kylie Minogue is upon us and with it the upbeat-country-bop-with-a-touch-of-Dolly-Parton “Dancing”, for which she has released the video.

Veteran music video director Sophie Muller directed the video which was shot over two days at London’s Bush Hall. While its surface is sparkle and shine, there’s an attempt to draw out some deeper meaning during the dance sequences, which ends with Minogue in the arms of death.

Said Kylie: “Life’s all just moments which all join up. Some of them are great, and some of them are less than sparkling – but ultimately I wanted this video to reflect the celebratory nature of the song. I always thought I could learn routines quickly but this was different. However, by the time I had to dance with the Grim Reaper at the end I had mastered it. And if that’s not a funny allegory for life I don’t know what is!”

Kylie’s new album Golden is out on April 6.

Said Minogue to BBC Radio 2’s Chris Evans: “I was a little bit fragile when I started working on this album. It was a really good time to be honest and work through everything, and give a snapshot of where I am in my life. A lot of it was done in Nashville, and that taught me about putting more story into the song. And then you can take that song and produce that any way you want.”