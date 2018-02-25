Kylie Minogue’s First Live Performance of ‘Dancing’ is Here to Make You Feel Good: WATCH

Kylie Minogue just rocked the first performance of her feel-good dance floor single “Dancing” on the return of UK network ITV’s variety show Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, and it had the audience on its feet.

Kylie’s new album Golden is out on April 6.

Said Minogue to BBC Radio 2’s Chris Evans: “I was a little bit fragile when I started working on this album. It was a really good time to be honest and work through everything, and give a snapshot of where I am in my life. A lot of it was done in Nashville, and that taught me about putting more story into the song. And then you can take that song and produce that any way you want.”