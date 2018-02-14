Happy Valentines Day to These Two Long-Distance Lovebirds: WATCH

Andrew McLaughlin just surprised his long-distance boyfriend Jeremy Miles with a video marking the year they spent meeting each other in various places. It might be the cutest thing you see this Valentine’s Day.

According to GSN, “they’ve ‘travelled to 14 different cities, 5 countries, spent 192 hours on a plane, 68 hours on a train and everything else in between, all just to see each other’.”

Said Miles: “Everytime we see each other, there’s a whirlwind of emotion, with ecstatic hellos, but heart-wrenching goodbyes. We’ve been through it all 6 times now, and the separation never gets easier, but we can’t wait to do it all again. We’re both studying in university and spend our weekends saving so that we can travel to be with each other.”