Married Gay Couple Navigates a Threesome, and Someone Gets Pounded: WATCH

Last week we featured a preview of Michael and Michael Are Gay, an in-the-works web series, which promises to pull back the curtain on open marriages in hilarious fashion. We noted that the show, created by real-life married couple Michael Feldman and Michael Rachlis, already had one full episode in the can.

And it turns out you can watch it right now.

Watch:

You may recall Michael and Michael from a proposal video we posted on Towleroad four years ago.

The couple are appealing for funding for the upcoming series in a Seed & Spark campaign, which has another two weeks to go.

They write: “In the current media landscape, we don’t see our story of marriage reflected. This is an opportunity for queer storytellers (and a straight female director) to be in the driver seat and unapologetically tell queer stories. It will also feature a racially & ethnically diverse cast of LGBTQ actors. Michael & Michael are Gay is a six-episode scripted web series inspired by the real lives of its creators – two neurotic Jews named Michael who fell in love and decided to make it official. The series will explore the lives and unique challenges of two loveable, sex-positive misfits, trying to navigate what marriage looks like between two men in the 21st century. It will also be an opportunity to tap into an impressive pool of LGBT talent to combine their powers (Captain Planet-style) to tell a story that is no holds-bar, unapologetically, and gratuitously GAY (Just like Captain Planet).”