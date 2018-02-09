Hundreds Protest Michigan Church That Tried to Pray Demon Out of Transgender Man: WATCH

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Hundreds of people protested outside Metro City Church in Riverview, Michigan on Thursday, because the church practices gay conversion therapy, WJBK reports:

A post from the church’s Facebook page was later taken down offering classes to girls 12-16 years’ old that are “struggling with the thoughts that they are trans – bi – gay – or other.”

Protestors say that is nothing but conversion therapy in sheep’s clothing. A variation on “pray away the gay.”

“The pastor is denying it and presenting it as conversation,” said Brianna Dee Kingsley. “But the basic premise of what they are doing is trying to change LGBTQIA children and make them straight. That practice is banned in nine states in this country.”

Seth Tooley told the station that ” leaders at Metro City tried to pray a demon out of him because he was transgender.”