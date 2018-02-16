Mitt Romney Announces Run for U.S. Senate in Utah

Former Massachusetts Governor and failed Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney has announced his run for U.S. Senator in Utah.
Says Romney in the ad: “I have decided to run for United States Senate because I believe I can help bring Utah’s values and Utah’s lessons to Washington. Utah is a better model for Washington than Washington is for Utah.”
I am running for United States Senate to serve the people of Utah and bring Utah's values to Washington. pic.twitter.com/TDkas6gD2p
— Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) February 16, 2018