Frank Ocean’s Cover of ‘Moon River’ Will Sweep You Away: LISTEN

Frank Ocean dropped a surprise cover of the Henry Mancini classic “Moon River” on Wednesday. It’s a languorous, dreamy take on the song which first appeared in 1961’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Writes Billboard: “Since his last full release in August 2016, the Billboard 200 No. 1 Blonde, fans have been eagerly anticipating word of a follow-up, but so far there has been mostly radio silence. Apart from a cryptic potential hint at a new album late last year, the “Nikes” singer spent 2017 popping up on various feature songs — even rapping — and also released a slew of records via his Beats 1 radio show Blonded Radio. He surprised his followers again recently when he interviewed Call Me By Your Name actor Timotheé Chalamet for VMan magazine.”