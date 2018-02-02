Towleroad

BREAKING: Tops and Bottoms: ‘All Stars’ Do VH1 Divas On ‘Drag Race’ [RECAP and Ranking]

Nunes Memo, James Comey, FBI, NSYNC Reunion, Justin Timberlake, Bruce McArthur, Halsey: HOT LINKS

by Andy Towle
February 2, 2018 | 2:58pm

JAMES COMEY. On Nunes memo. “That’s it? Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen. For what? DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs.”

FBI REACTION. To Nunes memo.

NANCY PELOSI. “A bouquet for Putin.” “President Trump has surrendered his constitutional responsibility as Commander-in-Chief by releasing highly classified and distorted intelligence. By not protecting intelligence sources and methods, he just sent his friend Putin a bouquet.”

HOYER. Remove Devin Nunes

TREY GOWDY. Memo does not discredit Mueller.

KASICH. Memo does disservice to our country…

Robert MuellerRUSSIA INVESTIGATION. Lawyers think Robert Mueller could indict Trump: “Special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation has gathered enough steam that some lawyers representing key Donald Trump associates are considering the possibility of a historic first: an indictment against a sitting president.”

NSYNC REUNION. If there’s no NSYNC reunion at the Super Bowl, why have all of the group’s members been spotted in Minneapolis this week?

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE. The singer won’t let his son play football, so he gets mocked by a FOX commentator. “This guy was in a boy band, I think his son will be much more qualified to be in a boy band,” Hegseth quipped. “It’s a lot safer on stage than it is on a football field, right?”

AUSTRALIAFormer Australian prime minister who was a vocal leader of the national campaign against gay marriage attends the same-sex wedding of his lesbian sister.

Bruce McArthur / Facebook

TORONTO. Why did it take so long for cops to catch Bruce McArthur? “The “serial killer” rumors, it would seem, were not rumors after all—and police are now using that language to refer to McArthur.”

DEAN LISOWICK. Toronto serial killer victim remembered as “sweet guy” and fixture of the gay village.

DUBLIN. Man cleared of homophobic vandalism at gay bar: “A 24-year-old man has been cleared of carrying out a homophobic graffiti attack saying “f*****s out” at one of Dublin’s best known gay bars. Eoin Berkeley from Hamptonwood Way, Finglas, Dublin 11, pleaded not guilty to causing criminal damage with chalk graffiti on the facade and panels at the George Bar in the city-centre in the early hours of May 20 last year. The offence at district court level can carry a sentence of up to one year.”

SWEATPANT JEANS. Derek Hough favors working out in them shirtless.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Halsey “Sorry”.

TYPOGRAPHY VIDEO OF THE DAY. All about pop culture.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY II. Justin Timberlake “Man of the Woods”.

FRIDAY FLASH. Anthony Bowens.

Proud to announce I’ve landed the cover of the 2018 Attitude Magazine Body Issue. It’s a fitting issue considering I was picked on and bullied as a kid because of the scars from surgery on my body and other imperfections. This issue tells my story of transformation, struggle with body issues, Wrestling journey, and also shows the uniqueness/differences of the human body that everyone in the world possesses. Hopefully this will help others feel more comfortable with themselves and their bodies. Thank you to everyone at @attitudemag for their hard work, the amazing photographer Greg Vaughn, and of course Mike Lyons! ______________________ Deputy Editor: @adamluked Photographer: @gmvaughan Wearing: @markandspencer Fashion: @josephkocharian Make up: @asarisuzanne #attitude #bodyissue #bodyimage #athlete #lgbt

A post shared by Anthony Bowens (@bowens_official) on

 

 

I guess I was excited? Photo Cred: @bobmulreninphotos

A post shared by Anthony Bowens (@bowens_official) on

 

 

 



You Might Also Like