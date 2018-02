Omarosa Tells Ross Mathews to Be Very Worried About Trump’s Presidency: ‘It’s So Bad’ – WATCH

Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault entered the Big Brother house last night as Celebrity Big Brother got underway.

In a preview clip from tonight’s episode, Omarosa tells Ross Mathews about her time in the White House after he tells her that he “never got” why she went there.

Omarosa tells him that she felt it was a “call to duty” to her country, not Trump.

She says she was “haunted” by the president’s tweets “every single day” and “tried to be that person” to tell him to stop tweeting but that every time she tried “all of the people around him attacked me.”

“It was like, ‘keep her away from him, don’t get her access, don’t let her talk to him,'” she explains. “And Ivanka’s there, Jared’s there.”

Asks Mathews: “Who has that power to say ‘what’s going on?'”

“I don’t know. I’m not there,” replies Omarosa. “It’s not my circus, not my monkeys, I’d like to say not my problem but I can’t say that because — it’s bad.”

“Should we be worried?”, Mathews asks, to which Omarosa nods.

“It’s going to not be okay, it’s not. It’s so bad.”

Omarosa joined Shannon Elizabeth, Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Real Housewife Brandi Glanville, former NBA star Metta World Peace, UFC light heavyweight champ Chuck Liddell, actors James Maslow and Marissa Winokur, TV personality Ross Matthews and Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez on the show, which is set to run for 13 nights.

In December, Omarosa said that reports she was fired and escorted from the White House after tripping alarms and trying to gain access to the Trump residence were “100 percent false.”

“I resigned and I didn’t do that in the residence, as is being reported. John Kelly and I sat down in the Situation Room, which is a very secure, very quiet room in the White house and we had a very candid conversation…I like to hear all these interesting tales but I have to tell you that they are 100 percent false. Where are the pictures or videos? If I had confronted John Kelly, who is a very formidable person, it would garner enough attention for anyone in the room to at least take a picture or a video or something.”

Omarosa also denied she tried to gain access to the residence or was escorted off:

“The White House is the most secure place in the world. It is ridiculous to assert that anyone would be able to violate the security parameters that is outlined in the most secure building in the world. Not only it is ridiculous but it is also absurd…I wouldn’t want anyone nonetheless myself, to be able to run around or cause a disruption because it is secure for that reason.”

When asked about the deactivation of her pass by the Secret Service, she claimed that her access was changed and restricted after she said she was resigning.