Omarosa Was Evicted from the ‘Big Brother’ House, and Did Not Go Gently: WATCH

Omarosa was evicted from the Big Brother House (the series has ended) but not before spewing more info from her time in the White House.

Celebrity Big Brother released a new video of sound bites from her time there.

She told her housemates that she’s “thinking of writing a tell-all” because she has to “tell her truth.”

On departing the White House: “Ooh freedom. I’m emancipated. I feel like I just got freed off a plantation.”

She talked about Trump’s tweeting: “So what he does is pause stuff and then they revisit it. Or, what he does is tweet something controversial and the news distracts and spins and then…over. But you know, they still fall for it. Donald will tweet something insult somebody’s face. The press will be on that for three days, and we push through 16 unfunded mandates and nobody will notice…He’s never getting off Twitter….He’s up in his underwear at four in the morning…who’s gonna monitor that?”

On the racism in the Trump administration: “I haven’t even told people some of the horrors I experienced…I’m going into meetings with people who are ignoring me…because I was black people wouldn’t even talk to me…and it wasn’t just the black thing, it was the woman thing…”

And Omarosa had a stump speech ready to dish out when she was evicted: “We are facing a pivotal moment in this country, but we cannot allow hatred, division and bigotry to tear us down. We are one nation under God, and with the power of the vote, the ballot and bringing our diversity to allow us to unite, we can change this country to be together, united under God.”