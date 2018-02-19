Omarosa: I Turned to Trump After Being ‘Used and Abused’ by Hillary’s Campaign

Woman Cut Out Of Will After Walking In On Multi-Millionaire Dad Having Sex With Another Man

Omarosa Manigault continues to talk politics with Ross Mathews in the Celebrity Big Brother house, telling Mathews why she flipped from working for the Hillary Clinton campaign to Donald Trump’s.

Turns out her allegiance was dependent on how she was being treated by the organizations and not on the values behind the two candidates.

Manigault thought “engaged, smart” Clinton would make an “exceptional” president and said she was working for the “Ready for Hillary” organization but that it was “a bit of a scam.”

But Manigault seemed to feel scorned that she had spoken to the press positively about Hillary and then disregarded by the campaign.

Said Omarosa: “When it was time to roll it over into the ‘Hillary for America’ campaign, they just completely discarded all of the people who had done work. Soured a lot of people. It wasn’t hard when [Trump] called me and said ‘Can you be on board?’ because I had just been used and abused by the ‘Ready for Hillary’ organization. I could go down the list of people who were abused and misused by that organization and decided to go a different direction as a result of it.”